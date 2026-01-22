Dallas Wings Star Paige Bueckers Lists WNBA, NBA Legend Comparisons She Prefers
Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers is already one of the biggest stars across basketball. She had as successful a 2025 as anyone could have individually, winning a national championship at UConn, going first overall in the WNBA Draft, becoming a starter in the All-Star Game, winning Rookie of the Year, being a Second-Team All-WNBA selection, and then going first overall in the Unrivaled Draft. Few individuals could have a better year than that.
But Bueckers has gained a massive following due to her playstyle, as she's able to score at will against anyone. She doesn't like comparing herself to other players, but she's definitely drawn influence from other star players.
Bueckers recently appeared on the "Not Gonna Lie" podcast with Kylie Kelce, where she was asked to give some comparisons that she does like.
"DT [Diana Taurasi] is one, definitely, just in terms of she's one of the greatest of all time," Buckers started. "Sue Bird is one, a little bit of Maya [Moore]. Maya was way more athletic than me, but the ability to get to her spots on the floor, shoot the mid-range. Kyrie [Irving] is one on the men's side in terms of the finishing, the creativity. I would say Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Devin Booker, Kobe Bryant, Chris Paul, like masters of the mid-range, I would say."
Paige Bueckers Has Always Taken Inspiration From Kyrie Irving
Paige Bueckers has been downright giddy ever since she found out that she would be in the same city as Kyrie Irving, someone she grew up idolizing. Even in her first press conference as an official member of the Wings, she wanted to see Kyrie Irving at a game.
And Irving followed through with that, attending a couple of games this year. "For him to come out and support us, support women's basketball, have his daughter there, get to meet him," she said after that game. "He's been a big brother figure for me, and to finally meet him in person, it was a great moment."
Bueckers has returned the favor and attended a few Dallas Mavericks games, even though Irving has yet to play this year because of an ACL injury. She even went to a preseason game against the OKC Thunder in Fort Worth, showing she's all about the Dallas community and the sports scene.
