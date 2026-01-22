Dallas Wings' Paige Bueckers Gets Surprise Gift With Cameron Brink at 'Unrivaled'
The WNBA off-season may be in full swing, but "Unrivaled" has recently began its season and the stars like Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers and Cameron Brink are out in full force to show off their skills to keep the women's basketball buzz going as the spring draws closer.
Earlier. this week was a prime example, as WNBA super-fan, better known as "Superfan Vivian," was spotted courtside to watch Bueckers and Brink play. She tends to make her way around the country quite often, watching the WNBA and NBA's biggest stars in action multiple times per week regardless of what game it is.
This interaction was no different, except it carried extra special meaning for both of them. Both appeared awestruck that Vivian chose them, more specifically, an "Unrivaled" game where both were featured attractions.
As Vivian tends to do, she presented both of them with their own Labubus. This is her gesture of "thank you" to show both of them that she appreciates them, no matter the game's outcome.
Why Paige Bueckers, Cameron Brink Made Vivian's Day Special
What's unique about these Labubu's compared to traditional ones is that both Bueckers and Brink had custom jerseys, making it even more sentimental. While Bueckers kept things brief with Vivian with a hug and a few kind words of wisdom, Brink was a little bit more emotional. It was Brink's second Labubu from Vivian, with the other one being themed around the Los Angeles Sparks colors. Vivian was told by Brink that the original version was back in L.A.. but she would continue to sport it every chance she got.
Even better, Vivian was promised kicks from Brink, and both agreed their days were made upon seeing her courtside.
It's the human side of sports that is truly special. Many forget that stars like Bueckers and Brink have friends and lives outside of basketball. It was a genuine gesture that neither will ever forget for the rest of their careers. Vivian may have a significant age gap between them, but if the brief video shows anything, it's that sometimes a simple message repersenting pride, togetherness and unity can go a long away in making someone's day just a little bit brighter.
Wins, losses and other extracurricular activities are part of life. Friendships are difficult to replace, especially ones that seem, from the outside world, so wholesome.
It may be a few days, months, or years, but Bueckers and Brink will remember the little memories as much as the big ones.
That's what sports are truly about, which makes the moment special.
