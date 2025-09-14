Dallas Wings facing massive Arike Ogunbowale decision
The 2025 WNBA regular season is over, and once again, the Dallas Wings finished as bottom feeders. They went 10-34 this season after the addition of Paige Bueckers as last year's first overall pick, just a hair better than they were the season before, when they went 9-31.
It's clear that the franchise's priority should be to build around Bueckers, who will likely win the Rookie of the Year and possibly land on the All-WNBA First Team despite the team's lack of success. But how should they best go about it?
ESPN's Michael Voepel detailed what's next for the Wings, including asking the biggest question: "Is it time for the Wings and [Arike] Ogunbowale to part?"
"She has been the face of the franchise since being selected No. 5 in the 2019 draft," Voepel started. "She was limited to 29 games this season, not playing after Aug. 10 because of knee tendinitis. She also recorded the lowest scoring average (15.5 PPG) and field goal percentage (36.4) of her WNBA career. Ogunbowale will turn 29 in March, so she is still in her prime and may decide to see what the rest of the league has to offer. The Wings may be ready to totally reconstruct around Bueckers."
Dallas Wings Have Stated Desire For Ogunbowale, But Will That Transpire?
Arike Ogunbowale has been praised for her leadership this season, as well as her connections made around the league due to her participation in the new Unrivaled League at the start of the year. That would have one believe that they'd like her back, but is she going to be the best fit alongside Bueckers, who has already taken over as the franchise's star?
Dallas needs to prioritize adding shooting and spacing around Bueckers, as well as a better low-post threat. They'll have an opportunity to add a premier talent with their lottery pick (which will hopefully be the first pick), but they also have some money to spend in free agency this offseason.
Ogunbowale has always been a decent shooter, but she had the worst shooting season of her career this year despite playing off-ball more. Paige Bueckers obviously needs talent around her, and Ogunbowale is a very talented player, but it's fair to wonder if she's the right kind of talent.
