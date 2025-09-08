Dallas Wings in familiar spot in WNBA power rankings
The Dallas Wings see the finish line in sight after a very difficult 2025 WNBA campaign.
The Wings have lost 10 in a row, putting them in last place in WNBA.com writer Brian Martin's latest power rankings.
"The Wings close out their season on Thursday against the Mercury looking to snap a 10-game losing streak and earn their 10th win of the season," Martin wrote.
"Dallas’ season has featured a mix of highs and lows. No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers has shined, ranked in the top eight in the league in scoring (5th, 19.1), assists (8th, 5.3), steals (5th, 1.6) and minutes (4th, 33.4). However, the team struggled on defense (last in points allowed at 88.3 per game) and through injuries (only three players have appeared in 30+ games). Outside of a seven-game stretch from June 17-July 3 when the Wings went 5-2 with wins over three playoff teams, Dallas has gone 4-32 while enduring five losing streaks of 4+ games."
Wings last in WNBA power rankings
The teams ranked just above the Wings are the Chicago Sky, Connecticut Sun and Washington Mystics, all of whom will be joining Dallas on the couch when the WNBA playoffs begin.
The Los Angeles Sparks and Seattle Storm still have their fate up in the air, while the Indiana Fever, Golden State Valkyries, New York Liberty, Phoenix Mercury, Atlanta Dream, Las Vegas Aces and Minnesota Lynx are in the top half of the league awaiting news on where they will begin their postseason.
The Wings were 8-19 in mid-July after a big win at home against the defending champion Liberty. However, they have only won a single game since. That came on Aug. 12 against the Indiana Fever, who played the game without the 2024 Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark.
The Wings will have one last game to close out the season against the Mercury on Thursday at 7 p.m. CT.
