Paige Bueckers sounds off after Dallas Wings lose to Los Angeles Sparks
Dallas Wings rookie point guard Paige Bueckers is heading back to the drawing board after the team's 91-77 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks inside Crypto.com Arena.
The defeat marked the 10th straight loss for the Wings, but Bueckers had a glass half-full when speaking to reporters after the game.
“I thought we played to advantages pretty well tonight,” Bueckers said via Dallas Hoops Journal reporter Grant Afseth.
“... We just executed offensively and defensively, got it out of the traps and played to advantages, got lobs, got wide-open threes, got a little bit out in transition."
“... Getting it out of the traps and then playing to a four-on-three or a three-on-two. We got great shots, so it’s a make-or-miss league, and tonight they just didn’t go in.
Bueckers responds after loss vs. Sparks
The Wings grabbed a one-point lead against the Sparks at the end of the third quarter, but a 19-0 run buried Dallas as Los Angeles fought for its playoff lives.
“At the start of the fourth, they just made great plays,” Bueckers said via Afseth. “They got a lot of offensive rebounds off long threes, so rebounds went over our head, and they got multiple opportunities.”
The Sparks locked in when it mattered most and pretty much saved their season. They are still 1.5 games behind the Seattle Storm for the final playoff spot, but a win against the Wings kept them in the running for the postseason.
As for the Wings, they clinched the league's worst record with their loss against the Sparks. It's been a difficult season for Bueckers as she enters the WNBA, but it's encouraging to see that she is still finding ways to be optimistic as the season comes to a close.
The Wings have one final chance to get in the win column on Thursday against the Phoenix Mercury. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
