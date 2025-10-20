Dallas Wings fighting with Liberty for interest in surprise coaching candidate
The Dallas Wings are currently searching for a new head coach after dismissing Chris Koclanes a few weeks ago. Former New York Liberty coach Sandy Brondello was expected to be the favorite, as the Wings made their move soon after the Liberty fired Brondello, However, the two teams are showing interest in a different coach.
Ben Pickman of The Athletic reported over the weekend that the Liberty and Wings are showing interest in Joseph Blair, who is currently the head coach of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the G-League affiliate of the Houston Rockets. It's his second stint as their head coach, as he led them to the G-League championship in 2019.
Blair has also been an assistant for the Philadelphia 76ers, the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Washington Wizards. He hasn't been a coach in the WNBA before, but a lot of teams are now searching for NBA coaching experience.
Pickman revealed that the Liberty have interviewed Blair already for the role, while the Wings have only shown interest thus far. They've been prioritizing coaches with previous head coaching experience, as Koclanes didn't have any prior to becoming the head coach of the Wings. And that experiment didn't go well, as the team went just 10-34, tying for the worst record in the WNBA.
While that gives them the best odds for the first overall pick, they want to build sustained success around star Paige Bueckers. They've only been over .500 once since the team moved to Dallas, and they haven't had a coach last longer than two seasons since 2018.
Who is the Frontrunner for the Next Head Coach of the Wings?
The Wings have been connected to a few different coaches since letting Koclanes go, between Jose Fernandez at the University of South Florida, Baylor coach Nicki Collen, and Milwaukee Bucks assistant Dave Joerger.
However, Brondello seems to still make the most sense. She's made the WNBA Finals as many times as she's missed the playoffs in here career (three), and won two championships. Even if some people say she relies on her star players too much and doesn't really have a playbook, the floor she provides would be huge for the Wings.
Brondello knows how to lead star players, as she's coached Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart, and many more. Unless people like Stewart and Ionescu are in Bueckers' ear, telling her that they won't want Brondello as the coach, and Bueckers strong arms the Wings, it seems like that'll be the direction they go.
