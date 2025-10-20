Dallas Wings On SI

Paige Bueckers links up with Cowboys star at Commanders game

Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers is making friends with fellow athletes as the Dallas Cowboys play the Washington Commanders.

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving talks with Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers.
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving talks with Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers is enjoying her offseason now that the WNBA season has come to an end.

It's been about a month since Bueckers last took the floor, but she is sticking around the Dallas sports scene, attending the Dallas Cowboys' Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Bueckers linked up with fellow top athletes Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, linebacker Von Miller and Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who made his return from injury in Dallas' 44-22 win.

Cowboys welcome Paige Bueckers

The Dallas sports community is growing close and the Cowboys were happy to have the Wings star in the building. Clutch Points writer Paolo Mariano pointed out the similarities between the Cowboys and the Wings.

"Bueckers and Lamb are almost like kindred spirits in Dallas. Both are young stars tasked with bringing a championship to a city thirsting for success. They certainly know what the pressure is like, but they're making sure that they're enjoying the journey as well," Mariano wrote.

"The Cowboys haven't won the Super Bowl since 1995, while the Wings haven't captured the WNBA title since 2008, when the franchise was still known as the Detroit Shock."

The Wings have been in north Texas for the last 10 seasons, but don't have a ton of success as a franchise. They had far more success while they were the Detroit Shock.

In 12 seasons in the Motor City, the Shock made the playoffs eight times and won the WNBA Finals three times. That success didn't carry over when they moved to Tulsa, where the team missed the playoffs in its first five years in Oklahoma.

The Shock made their playoff return in 2015, losing in the Western Conference Semifinals to the Phoenix Mercury before moving to Dallas the following offseason.

The Wings have only made the playoffs five times in the 10 years they have been in the Lone Star State and they will be looking for their first postseason appearance since 2023 next season.

