Dallas Wings finish season off with win vs. Phoenix Mercury

🚨 PAIGE ON RECORD WATCH 🚨



She passes Sue Bird (191 in 2002) for 2nd-most assists by a rookie in WNBA history on this dime!



Bueckers also overtakes A'ja Wilson (682) for the 3rd-most points by a WNBA player in their rookie season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wiEeCfuqbc