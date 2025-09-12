Dallas Wings finish season off with win vs. Phoenix Mercury
The Dallas Wings are going into the offseason on a high after a 97-76 win against the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday night inside College Park Center.
The win snapped a 10-game losing streak for the Wings, so the team can have something to smile about as they head home for the winter.
While the Mercury held a first quarter lead, the Wings began to take over in the second quarter when Phoenix began to rest its starters. None of the Mercury's starters saw more than 20 minutes on the court.
The Wings led by 10 at halftime and they were able to double that lead in the third quarter. At one point, the Wings led by 27 points, asserting their dominance and getting their frustration out over a long season of disappointment.
Wings finish season with win
No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers led all scorers with 24 points. She also entered the WNBA rookie record book with points and assists, putting her in some elite company with some of the league's legends.
Amy Okonkwo and Aziaha James each had 20 points off the bench, while Maddy Siegrist added 10 of her own.
The team's 97 points is the second-highest scoring total of the season for the Wings. They scored 98 points against the Mercury in a win back on July 3 in Dallas.
Now, Dallas goes into the offseason with a lot of question marks surrounding the team. Will they keep Chris Koclanes as the head coach after one season? Did he do enough to keep his job despite criticism throughout the year?
How will the Wings build around Bueckers? Will they draft her girlfriend Azzi Fudd, a player in the running to be the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft? Or could they take UCLA center Lauren Betts to give the team some size down low?
While the Wings begin planning their offseason, the Mercury will get ready for the postseason.
