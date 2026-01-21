Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale continues to give back off the court
Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale is using the offseason to make an impact off the court.
Arike Ogunbowale has been with the Wings since 2019 when she was the number five overall pick in the WNBA draft. Since she became a professional, she has been committed to giving back to the communities that are important to her. One of those communities is youth sports, and she partnered with the El Pollo Loco Foundation recently to enhance youth sports equipment for teams around the country.
“School sports are such a powerful source of confidence and community for young athletes, but not every school has the resources to replace equipment or maintain facilities — and that shouldn’t be a barrier to participation or success,” Ogunbowale said in a press release from Stock Titan.
“I’m proud to partner with El Pollo Loco and the El Pollo Loco Foundation to help remove those barriers so student athletes can focus on having fun, building confidence, teamwork, and a love for the game.”
Ogunbowale giving back to Wings
The El Pollo Loco Foundation is grateful to have a partner like Arike Ogunbowale on their side to help give back to those in need.
“Thanks to the El Pollo Loco Foundation, supporting the communities we serve goes beyond our restaurants,” El Pollo Loco chief marketing officer Jill Adams said in a press release.
“Partnering with Arike, whose leadership and passion for uplifting underserved youth is evident in everything she does, is a true embodiment of what we aim to achieve in our communities. Her commitment to her community aligns perfectly with our foundation’s mission to support the youth in the communities we serve.”
When the league agrees to a new collective bargaining agreement, Arike Bawale will face an uncertain future. She is a free agent at the end of the 2025 season, and she could be playing elsewhere in 2026. However, the Wings would love to have her back in the fold if the two sides can get a deal to happen.
