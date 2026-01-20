Azzi Fudd continues to build case for Wings' top pick
The Dallas Wings are probably impressed with UConn guard Azzi Fudd as she is one of the potential candidates to be the number one overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft.
Adding Fudd to the Wings would reunite her with Paige Bueckers, her UConn teammate that led the university to a national championship less than a year ago. After Bueckers went to the WNBA, Fudd had one more year of eligibility, giving her the chance to showcase her skills without Bueckers alongside her in the backcourt. She has been doing just that for the Huskies this season.
While Sarah Strong has taken over the role of leading scorer for the Huskies, Fudd has continued to be a strong number two option as the team is undefeated through its first 19 games.
Fudd proving herself in senior season
Fudd is using the Huskies season as a chance to prove why she should be the No. 1 overall pick. Unlike the past two years when Caitlin Clark and Bueckers were clear and obvious number one overall picks, this year has a couple of candidates.
Fudd is in direct competition with UCLA center Lauren Betts and Spanish forward Awa Fam to become the top selection in this year's draft. There is an argument for all three players to be chosen by the Wings with the number one overall pick, so Fudd needs to do her best to stand out in front of the rest.
Even though Fudd is not the leading scorer for the Huskies, her 17.3 points per game is the best out of her five years at UConn, and she appears to be improving her game in other aspects as well. Her 45.5 percent shooting from beyond the three-point line is a massive help, and that could be the ultimate reason why the Wings choose her instead of Betts or Fam for the top selection.
