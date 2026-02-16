Dallas Wings On SI

Wings HC Jose Fernandez Explains Jump From College to WNBA

Jose Fernandez coached the South Florida Bulls for 25 years before joining the Dallas Wings this offseason.

Jeremy Brener

South Florida Bulls head coach Jose Fernandez motions to his team during the first half. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Dallas Wings head coach Jose Fernandez is taking on the WNBA after spending the last quarter century as one of college basketball's most respected coaches.

In an interview with WFAA reporter Jonah Javad, Fernandez explained why he chose to come to the WNBA after spending 25 years with the South Florida Bulls.

"The change in landscape, not only in women’s college basketball but college athletics,” Fernandez said via Javad. “I was coaching professional sports in college, so why not make the leap to the WNBA?”

South Florida Bulls head coach Jose Fernandez disputes a call against the Miami Hurricanes. / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Jose Fernandez Ready For Challenge to Coach Wings

Fernandez came in a unique time in the WNBA's history, with a potential lockout hovering over the 2026 season. A work stoppage has yet to take place, but with negotiations falling short, there is potential for the season to have a delayed start or a cancellation all together.

This means Fernandez may have to wait a little bit longer to make his Wings debut, but until then, he has more excitement than nerves.

“It’s excitement,” Fernandez said via Javad. “My wife’s been extremely supportive. Now, how we’re going to move eight dogs to Dallas, that’s going to be a different story.”

Fernandez's experience in college basketball should make him qualified to be the Wings' head coach. He has been building a pro-ready system at South Florida for the last two decades, and he will look to bring that on to a professional scale.

The goal for Fernandez in the Wings is to turn things around after being the worst team in the league for the past two seasons. The Wings have had a revolving door at the head coaching position for the past two summers, but their hope is that Fernandez can keep the position for a very long time and lead the Wings to a title in the near future.

