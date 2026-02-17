Wings HC Jose Fernandez Talks Geno Auriemma Visit About Paige Bueckers
Dallas Wings head coach Jose Fernandez is about to embark on the first season on the job, but his task to bring the team out of the bottom of the barrel in the WNBA standings will be made a little bit easier due to the presence of point guard Paige Bueckers.
Bueckers is the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year, and she is the cornerstone for the Wings franchise. Fernandez praised Bueckers based on what he has seen over the course of her time at UConn and rookie year with the Wings.
"Paige is a relentless worker. She wants to be the best," Fernandez said via WFAA reporter Jonah Javad. “She’s got one of the best mid-range games in the entire world. A three-level scorer — getting to the rim, mid-range game and also shooting the three."
Jose Fernandez Excited to Work With Paige Bueckers
Earlier in the offseason, Fernandez visited UConn head coach Gino Oriema to pick his brain about how to best coach Bueckers in the WNBA. Fernandez explained in his recent interview that the trip was a positive one, and he expects to use some tools built from that to help Bueckers move forward.
“It was a good understanding on how she responds to coaching, how she wants to be coached, and certain things with her, with the basketball, what she really likes,” Fernandez said via Javad.
Becker's is currently participating in unrivaled to prepare for her second WNBA season, where she hopes to be better than how the team performed in 2025. The Wings only won 10 games this past season, but that number should grow if Fernandez and the team's star point guard are on the right page.
Based on what we have seen, the Wings are moving in the right direction ahead of the start of the 2026 campaign.
