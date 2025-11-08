Dallas Wings head coach Jose Fernandez makes bold promise
The Dallas Wings are coming off a 10-win season and will be at the top of the lottery for a second consecutive season.
However, new head coach Jose Fernandez vows to be the change the Wings are looking for in the coming years.
“This won’t be the same old Dallas Wings,” Fernandez said h/t Mavs Moneyball contributor Matt Martinez. “Change is coming, and we’re going to win here. I came here for one reason — I came here to win because I believe in ownership, I believe in the franchise and I believe in the front office that we’re going to be successful here.”
Fernandez hopes to turn things around
Fernandez beat out several other candidates for the role and his experience made his resume stand out over others. Wings general manager Curt Miller explained why Fernandez's experience makes him qualified for the position.
“We found our guy in Jose,” Miller said h/t Martinez. “Over 800 games coached. Closing in on 500 wins. Fourteen straight seasons with 19 or more wins. It’s amazing how respected Jose is from coast to coast, and all over the world.”
Fernandez comes to the Wings after a quarter of a century with the South Florida Bulls, where he took the program to new heights.
Fernandez comes in to replace one-year head coach Chris Koclanes, who Miller hired at the end of the 2024 campaign. Miller praised Koclanes despite the firing earlier this offseason.
“It’s a credit to the former coaching staff and to our players for really sticking together through all the adversity last year,” Miller said h/t Martinez. “That adversity that this group went through last year will absolutely accelerate what happens in the future. Chris and his staff’s footprint will be felt in this team’s culture for years to come.”
Fernandez is about to begin building his staff for the 2026 WNBA season.
