Paige Bueckers gets huge support from new Dallas Wings coach Jose Fernandez

Dallas Wings soon-to-be second-year guard Paige Bueckers is about to usher in a new era of Wings basketball with the introduction of new coach Jose Fernandez next season.
Fernandez, who previously came from South Florida, recently raved about how excited he is to coach the former UConn Huskies star.
“Paige is special," Fernandez said Thursday. "Rookie of the year and one of the faces of the league. I like her with the ball in her hands and the ball not in her hands. Everybody knows it’s not a secret, Geno and I have known each other for a long time…he was very plain and simple when he talked to me about Paige."
Fernandez said Bueckers has an ample amount of time to grow, making her a fascinating project to help develop.
"Great players want to be coached, she wants to be coached and held accountable," Fernandez added. "I’m really excited to get to work with her because Geno said, 'There’s a shot you want her to make, she’ll make it.” It’s not only important developing a relationship with her but everyone on the roster."
Fernandez echoed how excited he is to maintain his consistency by winning at the WNBA level, beginning with a collective team effort.
“The WNBA and where it’s at right now…come to a franchise that is so supported and the roster that it has right now…and a brand new practice facility, an arena downtown…why not? I came here for one reason…I came here to win because I believe in ownership, franchise, and the front office."
Wings general manager Curt Miller was not satisfied with this past season, but he does believe that the team has a chance to turn the corner with stars such as Bueckers.
“Yes, it was last year (making the playoffs being a goal) …despite our youth and the decisions I had to make when injuries started to mount…we had to collaborate with players…one of the fun things last year was collaborating with Paige on player movement… we ask our players all the time what they feel," Miller said.
Fernandez did make a promise that should fire up Wings fans for the franchise's immediate future.
""This won't be the same Dallas Wings my brother," Fernandez said. "Change is coming and we're going to win."
Miller says he trusts Fernandez to get the franchise back on track.
“This job wasn’t for everyone," Miller said. "This job is a tough job. The expectation that comes right now with the Dallas job is extremely high, and that scared people. That motivated José in our conversations. We talked about how difficult it is. There were very, very accomplished coaches I spoke to, and I could tell how tough this job is because of the scrutiny that comes with it."
