Dallas Wings' latest signing is a unique bet on talent
The Dallas Wings have been dealing with injury after injury this season, forcing them to bring in many different players on hardship contracts. Some of them have turned into useful rotation players on standard contracts, such as Haley Jones and Grace Berger.
On Tuesday, the Wings announced the signing of Serena Sundell to a 7-day hardship contract, a 6'1" rookie wing out of Kansas State. She is the Wildcats' all-time assists leader, was a two-time First Team All-Big 12 selection, and was an All-American honorable mention in her senior season.
Sundell was drafted with the first pick of the third round in the 2025 WNBA Draft with the 26th overall pick by the Seattle Storm, but she was waived after training camp. Without a stint in the WNBA, Sundell played for the USA in the 3x3 Women's Nations League Team in July, helping them win the Americas Conference title.
In Sundell's four seasons at Kansas State, she averaged 12.7 PPG, 5.8 APG, and 4.2 RPG while shooting 47.4 % from the floor and 33.5% from three. She will be available for Wednesday's game against the Connecticut Sun in a race for the worst record in the WNBA.
READ MORE: Valkyries coach reveals plan that denied Paige Bueckers a historic WNBA moment
How Sundell Fits in With the Wings
The Dallas Wings recently announced season-ending ACL sprains for Li Yueru and JJ Quinerly, while four-time All-Star Arike Ogunbowale has no set return date from her knee tendinitis. With the season already lost and the Wings eliminated from the WNBA playoffs, it would make sense if they didn't rush her back.
With those three out, they've already announced the signing of two-time FIBA AfroBasket MVP Amy Okonkwo, who impressed in her second game, a 12-point outing against the Golden State Valkyries earlier in the week. She should be getting at least a second contract with her ability to space the floor.
Sundell's skill set as a playmaker at her size is unique. She may have to play more off-ball with superstar Paige Bueckers on the roster and responsible for a lot of the on-ball creation. But Sundell also is a decent enough three-point shooter to make an impact in this new role for her.
READ MORE: Why Dallas Wings coach called out WNBA's officiating of star Paige Bueckers
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.