Why Dallas Wings coach called out WNBA's officiating of star Paige Bueckers
The officiating around Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers has been heavily scrutinized in the last few weeks. Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham believed they were giving her too strong of a whistle. Now, the pendulum has swung the other way, and Wings head coach Chris Koclanes thinks she should be getting more.
“It was extremely physical,” Koclanes said after Sunday's loss to the Golden State Valkyries. “She was attacking the rim and playing in the paint downhill, and for her to only go to the free-throw line two times, something’s off there. For her to play that hard with all the fouls in the game and all that physicality, I don’t agree with that.
"But credit to Paige for continuing to stick with it. She just has a next-play mentality and doesn’t let that linger. She can get to the next play quickly. She had nine assists, made the right plays, and kept attacking. But other people around her have to step up and make some shots too.
Koclanes even got a technical foul during the game because of the officiating, which he also talked about his postgame availability.
“The whistle wasn’t going our way, and then I see Paige get run over on a box out. How many times does she have to be on the ground before she gets protection? I had to step in and show our players I have their back. I hoped it would be a momentum changer, but Golden State responded with timely threes.”
Thoughts from Sunday's Loss to the Valkyries
The Valkyries came away with a 90-81 win, holding Paige Bueckers to under ten points for the first time in her WNBA career. She had scored in double-digits for each of the first 30 games of her career and had the longest active streak in the WNBA, but they were double and triple-teaming her, forcing her to become a playmaker, which she did with nine assists.
Former Wings first-round pick Veronica Burton returned to Dallas and lit up her former team, though, putting up 25 points on 7/17 shooting, 13 assists. and four blocks. That would prove too much for the Wings to overcome, and they've now lost five straight games and 10 of the last 11.
