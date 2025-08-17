Paige Bueckers makes WNBA history against reigning MVP A'ja Wilson
The Dallas Wings fell to the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday afternoon, 106-87. It was yet another defensive failure this season for the Wings, but the offense was still rolling.
In the loss, Paige Bueckers became the fastest player in WNBA history to 500+ points and 150+ assists, continuing her impressive rookie season. He had 18 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists in this game.
Bueckers has scored in double-digits every game of her career thus far, with this being the 26th in a row. That's the fourth-longest streak in NBA history, and she's only six games back of tying Candace Parker for third. That's the type of path she's been on to start her career.
With this performance, she also has the fifth most 15+-point games as a rookie in WNBA history. She's having one of the greatest rookie seasons of all time, and should be the Rookie of the Year undoubtedly. Lately, there's been a push for Washington Mystics rookie Sonia Citron, but there isn't much of a case to be made outside of numbers when they play each other.
Bueckers is also quickly climbing the franchise leaderboards of the Wings. Her four assists move her into a tie for seventh-most in a season in franchise history, and she's only 49 behind Skylar Diggins for the record. With nine games remaining in the season and at her current average of 5.4 APG, that would put her just on the edge of tying or breaking the record by the end of the season.
Chris Koclanes Displeased With Defensive Effort Against Aces
Dallas Wings head coach Chris Koclanes was upset with his team's defensive performance on Sunday, as they allowed 106 points. 18 made three-pointers, and A'ja Wilson scored 34 points. That simply isn't good enough, but it's been a theme for the Wings all season long.
After the game, Koclanes sounded off on his team's defensive effort.
"It all stems from, first, one-on-one defense," Koclanes started. "Can you keep people in front and be able to guard on your own? Because if you do, then the help can be able to get out and you can guard the arc... A'ja Wilson is so good one-on-one and draws help and there's kicks. We gotta be better one-on-one. And then it's at the point of attack, now what is the ball-screen coverage?
"I thought we had some slippage in coverages that allowed for space for them to hit. And then we just have to be more disruptive in whatever coverage we're in to be able to get deflections and be able to do two things. Right now, we're just very one-dimensional defensively."
