Dallas Wings On SI

Dallas Wings make roster move ahead of New York Liberty matchup

The Dallas Wings are bringing a player back to their roster against the New York Liberty.

Jeremy Brener

Dallas Wings guard Grace Berger looks to move the ball past New York Liberty guard Rebekah Gardner
Dallas Wings guard Grace Berger looks to move the ball past New York Liberty guard Rebekah Gardner / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Dallas Wings are making a transaction ahead of tonight's game against the New York Liberty.

"The @DallasWings have signed Grace Berger to a third seven-day contract. She will be available tonight at New York," the Wings public relations account tweeted.

Berger is averaging 1.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 13.0 minutes per game so far in three appearances with the Wings this season.

Dallas has been dealt a difficult hand with injuries and such, so having Berger on the roster will be helpful for the foreseeable future.

In addition to having Berger on the roster, the team will see Diamond Miller make her Wings debut. Miller was acquired by the Wings in the trade that sent point guard DiJonai Carrington to the Minnesota Lynx over the weekend.

With a bunch of new faces on the roster tonight against the Liberty, it will be tough for the Wings to pull out a win, especially on the road, but the young team should put up a good fight.

Tipoff between the Wings and Liberty is set for 6 p.m. CT inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

READ MORE: DiJonai Carrington breaks silence on Dallas Wings-Minnesota Lynx trade

Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.

More Dallas Wings News

Published |Modified
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/News