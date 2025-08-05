Dallas Wings make roster move ahead of New York Liberty matchup
The Dallas Wings are making a transaction ahead of tonight's game against the New York Liberty.
"The @DallasWings have signed Grace Berger to a third seven-day contract. She will be available tonight at New York," the Wings public relations account tweeted.
Berger is averaging 1.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 13.0 minutes per game so far in three appearances with the Wings this season.
Dallas has been dealt a difficult hand with injuries and such, so having Berger on the roster will be helpful for the foreseeable future.
In addition to having Berger on the roster, the team will see Diamond Miller make her Wings debut. Miller was acquired by the Wings in the trade that sent point guard DiJonai Carrington to the Minnesota Lynx over the weekend.
With a bunch of new faces on the roster tonight against the Liberty, it will be tough for the Wings to pull out a win, especially on the road, but the young team should put up a good fight.
Tipoff between the Wings and Liberty is set for 6 p.m. CT inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
READ MORE: DiJonai Carrington breaks silence on Dallas Wings-Minnesota Lynx trade
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.