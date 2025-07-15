Dallas Wings On SI

Paige Bueckers shuts down reporter regarding Caitlin Clark question

Caitlin Clark is a great player, but that doesn't mean Paige Bueckers wants to continue talking about her.

Jul 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts after scoring against the Chicago Sky during the first half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Jul 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts after scoring against the Chicago Sky during the first half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Dallas Wings are coming off a 102-83 loss to Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. It was one of the biggest matchups of the season in the WNBA, as fans got their first professional look of Clark playing against Wings rookie sensation Paige Bueckers.

The two superstars have been playing against each other since they were in high school, so they're used to matchups with high stakes, but the media focus for this game was intense since Clark wasn't able to play in the first matchup between these teams in Dallas a few weeks ago.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) hug Sunday, July 13, 2025, ahead of the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clark had a solid game, finishing with 14 points, 13 assists, and she tied a career high with five assists. And despite the loss, Bueckers had a solid game too, with 21 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists, though she did have 4 turnovers as well.

After the game, she received a lot of questions about Clark, the WNBA's most recognizable star, and one of them was about Bueckers' four turnovers, with Clark picking off a few of her passes.

"I think a few of the four turnovers were picked off by Caitlin," the reporter started. "Was there any particular that you saw maybe she was kind of a step ahead? It seemed like she was jumping the passing lanes a few times."

"Yeah," she said with a tone of just being over it. "I mean, you answered it. She’s a very smart basketball player, so she’ll get out and deny passing lanes and make catches difficult. But, yeah."

Bueckers and the Wings will try to bounce back on Wednesday night against the Las Vegas Aces, looking to break the three-game losing streak they're on.

AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

