Paige Bueckers shuts down reporter regarding Caitlin Clark question
The Dallas Wings are coming off a 102-83 loss to Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. It was one of the biggest matchups of the season in the WNBA, as fans got their first professional look of Clark playing against Wings rookie sensation Paige Bueckers.
The two superstars have been playing against each other since they were in high school, so they're used to matchups with high stakes, but the media focus for this game was intense since Clark wasn't able to play in the first matchup between these teams in Dallas a few weeks ago.
Clark had a solid game, finishing with 14 points, 13 assists, and she tied a career high with five assists. And despite the loss, Bueckers had a solid game too, with 21 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists, though she did have 4 turnovers as well.
After the game, she received a lot of questions about Clark, the WNBA's most recognizable star, and one of them was about Bueckers' four turnovers, with Clark picking off a few of her passes.
"I think a few of the four turnovers were picked off by Caitlin," the reporter started. "Was there any particular that you saw maybe she was kind of a step ahead? It seemed like she was jumping the passing lanes a few times."
"Yeah," she said with a tone of just being over it. "I mean, you answered it. She’s a very smart basketball player, so she’ll get out and deny passing lanes and make catches difficult. But, yeah."
Bueckers and the Wings will try to bounce back on Wednesday night against the Las Vegas Aces, looking to break the three-game losing streak they're on.
