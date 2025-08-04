DiJonai Carrington breaks silence on Dallas Wings-Minnesota Lynx trade
On Sunday morning, the Dallas Wings traded DiJonai Carrington to the Minnesota Lynx for Diamond Miller, Karlie Samuelson, and a 2027 second-round draft pick. After the trade, Carrington took to Twitter/X to thank Dallas fans and her teammates, as well as hype Minnesota fans up.
"Thank youuuu sm, Dallas fans and my teammates i love yall & jus know I always felt the love from you guys despite everything else.
Minnyyyy fans yk what time it issss tho. locked in, TMUUUU
Oh & #3Jonai is bykeee"
The Dallas Wings initially acquired DiJonai Carrington in a massive ten-team trade this offseason, while also getting her girlfriend, NaLyssa Smith. Carrington's time in Dallas was short, playing just 20 games. She dealt with an injury that cost her a few games, but she saw her stats drop across the board after winning the WNBA's Most Improved Player Award.
Carrington averaged 10.4 PPG, 5.1 RPG, and 1.1 SPG in her time with the Wings, while also seeing her shooting efficiency drop. It was pretty clear that she wasn't a fit alongside Paige Bueckers, and the Wings made the correct decision to move on while they could.
The compensation may not seem like much, but the Wings are betting on Diamond Miller to find her pre-knee injury form. She averaged 12.1 PPG as a rookie, but has been at just 3.5 PPG since. The former second overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft clearly still has talent, and she should get a chance to show it in Dallas.
The 2027 second-round pick also helps Dallas recoup some assets that they sent to the Seattle Storm for Li Yueru earlier this season.
DiJonai Carrington Throws Shade at Dallas Wings
The intriguing part of Carrington's message was the last part of her farewell to Dallas fans and teammates: "I always felt the love from you guys despite everything else."
Carrington expressed displeasure in her role within the team a few weeks ago, stating, "It's definitely an adjustment... It was hard for me just being that the whole point of me coming to Dallas was to expand my role," Carrington said. "So, I feel like, not that coming off the bench means it's diminished, but sort of in a sense, a little bit... But I've come off the bench before in my career. Whenever I'm out there, y'all know what you're going to get from me."
Those frustrations with her role are likely what led to the Dallas Wings moving on from her so soon.
