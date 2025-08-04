Dallas Wings On SI

DiJonai Carrington breaks silence on Dallas Wings-Minnesota Lynx trade

Carrington is grateful for her time in Dallas, even if it wasn't long.

Austin Veazey

Jun 11, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington (21) against the Phoenix Mercury at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jun 11, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington (21) against the Phoenix Mercury at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Sunday morning, the Dallas Wings traded DiJonai Carrington to the Minnesota Lynx for Diamond Miller, Karlie Samuelson, and a 2027 second-round draft pick. After the trade, Carrington took to Twitter/X to thank Dallas fans and her teammates, as well as hype Minnesota fans up.

"Thank youuuu sm, Dallas fans and my teammates i love yall & jus know I always felt the love from you guys despite everything else.
Minnyyyy fans yk what time it issss tho. locked in, TMUUUU
Oh & #3Jonai is bykeee"

READ MORE: Dallas Wings praised for kickstarting rebuild, trading DiJonai Carrington

The Dallas Wings initially acquired DiJonai Carrington in a massive ten-team trade this offseason, while also getting her girlfriend, NaLyssa Smith. Carrington's time in Dallas was short, playing just 20 games. She dealt with an injury that cost her a few games, but she saw her stats drop across the board after winning the WNBA's Most Improved Player Award.

Carrington averaged 10.4 PPG, 5.1 RPG, and 1.1 SPG in her time with the Wings, while also seeing her shooting efficiency drop. It was pretty clear that she wasn't a fit alongside Paige Bueckers, and the Wings made the correct decision to move on while they could.

The compensation may not seem like much, but the Wings are betting on Diamond Miller to find her pre-knee injury form. She averaged 12.1 PPG as a rookie, but has been at just 3.5 PPG since. The former second overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft clearly still has talent, and she should get a chance to show it in Dallas.

The 2027 second-round pick also helps Dallas recoup some assets that they sent to the Seattle Storm for Li Yueru earlier this season.

Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington
Jul 28, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington (21) laughs during the game between the Dallas Wings and the New York Liberty at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

DiJonai Carrington Throws Shade at Dallas Wings

The intriguing part of Carrington's message was the last part of her farewell to Dallas fans and teammates: "I always felt the love from you guys despite everything else."

Carrington expressed displeasure in her role within the team a few weeks ago, stating, "It's definitely an adjustment... It was hard for me just being that the whole point of me coming to Dallas was to expand my role," Carrington said. "So, I feel like, not that coming off the bench means it's diminished, but sort of in a sense, a little bit... But I've come off the bench before in my career. Whenever I'm out there, y'all know what you're going to get from me."

Those frustrations with her role are likely what led to the Dallas Wings moving on from her so soon.

READ MORE: Dallas Wings pull off controversial trade with Minnesota Lynx

Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.

More Dallas Wings News

Published |Modified
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News