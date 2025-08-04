DiJonai Carrington breaks silence on Dallas Wings-Minnesota Lynx trade

Thank youuuu sm, Dallas fans and my teammates🥹💙 i love yall & jus know I always felt the love from you guys despite everything else.

Minnyyyy fans 👀 yk what time it issss tho. locked in, 🎧TMUUUU💺💚🙌🏽

Oh & #3Jonai is bykeee😺 pic.twitter.com/Ixv5sMX3Sq