Dallas Wings may need patience with potential No. 1 overall pick
The Dallas Wings can go in a few different directions with their No. 1 overall pick.
They could take UConn guard Az Fudd, UCLA center Lauren Betts, or they could even trade the pick. However, their best option may be to select Spanish center Awa Fam, who is the youngest incoming prospect in the draft for 2026. CBS Sports writer Jack Maloney explains why her age could work to her benefit.
"Fam is 19 years old and won't turn 20 until June of 2026, more than a month into her rookie campaign. Fudd, by comparison, is already 23 years old, while Betts is 22. When Fam's rookie contract ends, she'll barely be older than Fudd is right now (assuming rookie contracts remain four years in the new CBA). Looking further down the line, Fam could play an entire decade before turning 30, while Fudd and Betts would be entering their mid-30s after a decade in the league. That's a significant difference," Maloney wrote.
"While development doesn't end at 22 or 23, Fam has far more room for growth than Fudd or Betts, who are closer to being a finished product. Front offices must consider potential when they draft players, and no one in this class has more of that than Fam."
Fam could unlock Wings future
The Wings find themselves in an interesting position. Fam could be the best player in this class five years from now, but they may also decide they want to contend sooner than that.
Adding Fudd or Betts might help the Wings win sooner, especially with Paige Bueckers also on the roster. However, if they select Fam as the top pick, it could signal that the Wings are looking at a very long-term scale.
There isn't a right or wrong answer, at least for now, but the Wings will still be tasked with coming up with a solution.
