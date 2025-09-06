Wings' new roster announcement could be a sign of things to come
The Dallas Wings announced on Friday that they signed Amy Okonkwo to a rest-of-season contract for the final two games of the season. Although she wasn't as productive the other night against the Golden State Valkyries, she's had some big games since signing a hardship contract with the Wings.
She did have four straight games in double figures, though, including a 14-point outing against the Connecticut Sun on August 27th. She also had 11 points and 6 rebounds against the Atlanta Dream in the following game.
READ MORE: Paige Bueckers makes Dallas Wings history in rare rookie feat
Okonkwo played collegiately at TCU, being named the Big 12 Sixth Player of the Year in 2018, and making two All-Big 12 teams. Since then, she had signed a few training camp deals with the Wings and the Sun, but she mostly played overseas in France, as well as winning two MVP awards in the FIBA AfroBasket tournaments.
What separates Okonkwo is her shooting ability as a bigger player, listed at 6'2". Her three-point percentage may not reflect it, currently sitting at 27.8% (5/18), but she was a solid shooter in college, and Paige Bueckers needs as much spacing around her as possible. Okonkwo can help provide that.
What Will The Dallas Wings Prioritize This Offseason?
The season is already over for the Wings. Even though there are two games remaining against the Los Angeles Sparks and Phoenix Mercury, there is nothing they can do that can provide any change to the season, as they are locked into the top odds for the 2026 WNBA Draft Lottery.
The big decision will be Arike Ogunbowale, who is a free agent this offseason. Both sides have said they'd like to get a deal done to bring Ogunbowale back, but is that best for the team? Ogunbowale may not be the best fit alongside Paige Bueckers, which is why a lot of fans wanted to see the Wings trade four-time All-Star.
If they bring Ogunbowale back, no harm, no foul. However, if she walks for nothing in free agency, deciding she wants to win after being on a bad Wings team for so long, that decision could come back to bite them, especially when they could've received some real assets for her.
But Dallas needs to add more shooting around Paige Bueckers, some better defense, and a better post presence. Really, everything can be upgraded. There have only been two players this season who averaged more than two three-point attempts per game who have shot better than 33.3%: one was the center, Li Yueru, and the other was Tyasha Harris, who played just five games due to injury.
READ MORE: Valkyries coach sends encouragement to Wings coach after historic game
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.