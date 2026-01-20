The wild statistic of Paige Bueckers winning $50k in Unrivaled challenge
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers made herself $50,000 richer on Monday night.
The Unrivaled League set a challenge for the first five games of the year: whoever had the highest free-throw percentage on the most makes would win $50,000. And the winner of that challenge was Paige Bueckers, who was a perfect 13/13 from the line in the first five games. That netted her an extra check, and she found out about it after her most recent performance.
When asked what she would do with the money, she played it very coy. "I've got some good plans, but no pocket watching over here, I'm gonna take care of it." Bueckers definitely seemed excited for it, though.
READ MORE: Paige Bueckers shines with 37 points as Breeze get back in Unrivaled's win column
This came on the heels of a big win for Breeze BC, as they broke a two-game losing streak by dominating Mist BC 83-64. In that game, Bueckers went nuclear, putting up 37 points on 14/19 shooting, adding 8 rebounds and 5 assists. It was easily her best performance of the Unrivaled season, and was one of the better performances in Unrivaled history.
She talked more about it in a postgame press conference.
"It just means everything to us because we invest so much into the game. To see other people invest that much into us as well, it's very motivating, not just for us, but for the next generation to come as well."
The crazy part about her winning $50,000? It's almost her entire salary for a WNBA season. She's set to make a little over $80,000 for the 2026 season (if it gets played), and she just made 62.5% of that in five Unrivaled games as a bonus. For this two-month season with Unrivaled, Bueckers is going to be making a reported $350,000.
The popularity of the league has gone down this year for whatever reason, but the players are still being compensated way better than they have been in the WNBA, which is why CBA negotiations are taking so long.
Players are seeing that there are other options that can make them more money while being easier on their bodies. This 3-on-3 setup has a shorter court so there's not as stress on the players' bodies, and there's no games on back-to-back days. With all the games in Miami, there's less travel as well.
READ MORE: Azzi Fudd continues to build case for Wings' top pick
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.