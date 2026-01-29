Wings Star Paige Bueckers Has Staggering Unrivaled Numbers Validating MVP Case
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers continues to showcase why joining the Unrivaled League was a worthy investment of her time, celebrity status, and her growth as a basketball star.
Ahead of a road trip to Philadelphia, Bueckers keeps showcasing why her Breeze BC team has continued to remain competitive through the first seven games of the season thus far. And the Wings' social media team took note, too, of course.
"Of courseeeee, Paige is taking Unrivaled by storm, the 'X' (formerly Twitter) caption read.
Paige Bueckers' Unrivaled Performance So Far
The graphic shows it. Clearly, the numbers don't lie. Bueckers hasn't skipped a beat since joining the league and has certainly found a second home, alongside being able to easily adapt to playing with new teammates.
Bueckers ranks No. 4 in scoring, averaging 22 points, six rebounds, and four assists per game as one of the league's most prolific players. Better yet, Bueckers is a Top 10 player in both rebounds and blocks, continuously demonstrating herself as one of the hardest players to go up against, let alone just from an individualistic standpoint.
She is beloved by millions worldwide, regardless of whether fans support the Wings, the UConn Huskies, or her alone.
She's a marketing asset for not just the WNBA, but as one of Unrivaled's biggest stars, her push on social media makes perfect sense. It not only translates well on the court, but also off it.
Community building is huge for Bueckers. It isn't just for girls who want to be like her, but it's for anyone who wants to truly appreciate how far women's basketball has come over the last few years. These leagues, simply put, need stars like Bueckers in order to grow. Putting ratings, money, or outside distractions aside, sports are supposed to be fun. They push those around them to recognize that teamwork, respect, and dedication truly matter most.
Bueckers has all of those attributes. She is demonstrating that there is room for growth, balance, and evolution. Bueckers continues to use her platform to promote what's good in her life and her career, showcasing a true personal diary of a life that just under a decade ago looked like a dream.
From suiting up for the UConn Huskies to already making a name for herself in Dallas, Bueckers is getting started. The question remains whether the next step toward legend status is within reach.
