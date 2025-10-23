Dallas Wings shock WNBA with surprising new head coach hire
The Dallas Wings are officially starting their new era after firing head coach Chris Koclanes despite just one year at the helm. The organization realizes the talent they have in Paige Bueckers, and want to make sure they're capitalizing on that opportunity as much as possible.
It was reported by SB Nation's Mitchell Northam that the Dallas Wings are expected to hire University of South Florida's head coach, Jose Fernandez, to be the next coach. Fernandez was a finalist last season before the Wings decided on going with Koclanes, who had been with general manager Curt Miller at other stops.
For those who may be confused about why a professional team would hire someone from USF, Fernandez is one of the most highly respected coaches in the business. He's been at USF since 2000, going 485-317 in his time, but he hasn't dipped below .500 since 2011, took USF to the NCAA Tournament 9 of the last 13 seasons, has led USF to be the American Conference champions (regular season and tournament) twice, and has also been named the Coach of the Year for that conference twice.
Fernandez has gained a reputation as someone locked in with the talent overseas, and people love playing for him. He does rely on his stars, but it's a structured offensive system, and one he's had a lot of success in. This has the potential to be a great hire for the Wings.
Dallas prioritized head coaching experience during this coaching search after the Koclanes experiment was mostly a disaster. It was his first time ever as a head coach, and despite having Paige Bueckers and four-time All-Star Arike Ogunbowale, the team finished with a league-worst 10-34 record.
USF Releases Statement on Jose Fernandez's Departure
USF moved quickly to name an interim head coach, as its season starts in just a few weeks. Here is the statement USF's CEO of Athletics, Rob Higgins, released about the change.
"Women's Basketball Head Coach Jose Fernandez has informed me of his decision to pursue an opportunity to coach at the next level in the WNBA. While this is a bittersweet moment for our program, it is a well-deserved opportunity for Jose to realize a professional dream, and we wish him the best.
"Over the past 25 years, Jose has been an exceptional leader, mentor and advocate for the University of South Florida. Under his direction, USF Women's Basketball has achieved unprecedented success -- including four conference titles, 12 conference championships, 10 NCAA Tournament appearances, Top 25 rankings, and 485 victories. His impact on USF Athletics and our university community is profound, and his legacy will be remembered and celebrated for years to come.
"I am also pleased to share that Michele Woods-Baxter, who has been an integral part of our program’s success over the past 17 seasons, will serve as interim head coach for the 2025-26 season, which tips off on November 3. Michele’s experience and leadership will guide our student-athletes as they embrace a challenging schedule and compete for another American Athletic Conference championship.
"Our commitment remains unwavering and investing in an elite women’s basketball program remains a priority. We take great pride in the foundation of excellence that has been built here at USF, and we look forward to continuing to grow the national brand of Bulls Basketball."
