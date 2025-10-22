Dallas Wings need to pivot after head coach candidate accepts other job
The Dallas Wings are looking for their next head coach after firing Chris Koclanes just one season into his tenure with the team.
Among the potential replacements for Koclanes was former New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello, but she is no longer in consideration after accepting a job with the expansion Toronto Tempo.
"Veteran WNBA coach Sandy Brondello is expected to be named the first coach in Toronto Tempo history, a source with knowledge of the decision confirmed to The Athletic," league insider Ben Pickman wrote.
"In Toronto, Brondello hopes to replicate her prior success in the WNBA. She is the winningest coach in the New York Liberty and Phoenix Mercury’s histories, and she won a title with each franchise. She spent the last four seasons with New York before the Liberty parted ways with her less than a week after their 2025 season ended with a first-round playoff exit."
Wings see head coach candidate leave hiring process
Brondello likely was someone the Wings held in high regard during the interview process. She won a championship in 2024 with the Liberty and was surprisingly let go this season as the team couldn't make it out of the first round against the Phoenix Mercury, who finished as runner-up in the WNBA Finals to the Las Vegas Aces.
Losing Brondello in the process is definitely a loss, but there are still a number of strong candiates that the team can look at. This may be a setback, but the Wings can bounce back.
Now that Brondello is gone, the Wings will have to look at other coaches, including Noelle Quinn, who last coached the Seattle Storm, Baylor head coach Nicki Collen and South Florida head coach Jose Fernandez.
The Wings will continue to interview candidates as they look for the right coach for Paige Bueckers and the rest of the team's young core.
