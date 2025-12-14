Dallas Wings should join 6-7 craze with their No. 1 overall pick
The Dallas Wings are on the clock with the number one overall pick in the 2026 WNBA draft.
There are two options for the Wings if they want a center: Awa Fam from Spain or UCLA's Lauren Betts. The latter is coming into the league at 6-7, making her one of the tallest players in the league. CBS Sports writer Jack Maloney believes her height makes Betts a potentially dangerous player when she arrives in the WNBA.
"You can't teach size, as the old cliché goes, and there aren't many players bigger than the 6-foot-7 Betts. Last season, Brittney Griner (6-foot-9) was the only player in the league taller than Betts, and only four other players (Kalani Brown, Kamilla Cardoso, Teaira McCowan and Li Yueru) were as tall as her," Maloney wrote.
"Even if you set the height filters a bit lower, there were only 14 players standing 6-foot-5 or taller in the league last season. While the league is moving away from the traditional center position, there's still something to be said for having size, particularly around the basket, which is where Betts is at her best."
Betts' size could give her edge in No. 1 overall pick race
Size matters in the WNBA, so adding Betts would put the Wings in a great spot in that department. The Wings had Li Yueru on the roster last season, but she is a free agent with no guarantee of returning to the roster.
If the Wings resigned Yueru, the chances of Betts coming to Dallas would not be as high. However, with free agency taking place before the draft, the Wings will know their center situation before having to decide between Betts and the other top prospects.
With Betts, the Wings could have one of the best young centers in the league if she continues to play like she has during her time at UCLA. In three seasons with the Bruins, Betts is averaging 17.3 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.
