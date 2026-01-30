Wings Shouldn't Overthink Azzi Fudd as Top Pick
The Dallas Wings are waffling between several prospects for the number one overall pick in the WNBA draft.
The Wings need a big, but that doesn't necessarily mean they will take one with the top selection. Windsidr contributor Melissa Triebwasser believes the team will select UConn guard Azzi Fudd.
"Dallas desperately needs a big to complement the strengths of players like Paige Bueckers and Maddy Siegrist. But, unfortunately, the best available bigs at the top of the draft don’t necessarily fit the timeline or the offense of this Wings rebuild. That leaves addressing another massive need: shooting," Triebwasser wrote.
"And few in college basketball have been as good at that as Azzi Fudd. Fudd is not without risk, as she has a long injury history. But she’s also a plug and play athlete that should continue a long tradition of UCONN players being early contributors in the W. Fudd is an elite scorer and a plus defender that could slide next to Bueckers to form a dynamic one-two punch for years to come. And sure, there are other factors that would make this pick incredibly popular with the fans, but for Curt Miller, it’s about more than just selling tickets and making headlines."
Fudd Projected to Be Top Pick
There are several players the Wings could take with the top selection, and it would be a good pick either way. Fudd is the best shooter in the draft, and that is always a plus. On top of that, she already has built-in chemistry with Paige Bueckers, and that could go a long way.
The Wings might not be a fully complete team with Fudd and Bueckers, but that's okay. They still have a long time to rebuild and bring in the right players to help the team succeed.
Fudd and the Huskies will play their next game against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers. Tipoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on FOX or stream it on the FOX Sports app.
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.