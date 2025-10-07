Dallas Wings show signs of struggles with two recent castoffs in WNBA Finals
The Dallas Wings are watching the WNBA Finals at home, but they are probably kicking themselves after fumbling two key players in the series.
A year ago, the team has NaLyssa Smith and Satou Sabally starting in the frontcourt. Now, each of them are on opposite sides in the WNBA Finals. Sabally was traded to the Phoenix Mercury in the offseason while Smith was dealt at the beginning of the season.
The fact that both of them are starters on Finals teams while the Wings are the worst team in the league proves exactly how disappointing the franchise has been, especially over the last two years.
Wings watching from home as Sabally, Smith compete in WNBA Finals
This isn't a good sign for the Wings as a franchise for their outlook moving forward because it shows a simple lack of developmental skills with its players. It also shows that the franchise is struggling to keep the best players on board.
While the Wings have moved forward with Paige Bueckers as their franchise star, they need to make sure they don't make the same mistakes with her than they did with Sabally and Smith.
Bueckers has the ability to lead the Wings to their first championship since they were the Detroit Shock in 2008, but it has to come with the right people around her. This includes the head coach, which is part of the reason why the Wings fired Chris Koclanes a week ago after just one season with the franchise.
If the Wings are able to get the right head coach for Bueckers, it will lead the team in the right direction for the foreseeable future. The Wings also need to create an environment that will woo free agents to Dallas, which comes with the new practice facility.
The Wings are making the right changes, because it's important that they don't repeat the mistakes they have made in the past.
