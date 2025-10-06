Paige Bueckers' biggest motivation for Dallas Wings revealed
It wasn't an ideal first season for Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings. Although she took home the Rookie of the Year award after putting up historic numbers, the team was a league-worst 10-34, and they'll have the top odds to land the first overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft.
On the bright side, the Wings have already accomplished the hardest part of a rebuild, and that's by finding a superstar like Bueckers. In her first season, she averaged an impressive 19.2 PPG, 5.4 APG, and 3.9 RPG. The hard part from here will be surrounding Bueckers with talent that fits her the best. And she is committed to the process.
Wings general manager Curt Miller revealed to the Dallas Morning News that "[Leading] a franchise that has to build themselves back up is really a part of what [Bueckers] is motivated to do. It's part of her legacy now."
It may seem easy to build around a superstar, but this season showed how hard it can be. They made an aggressive trade before the season to bring in DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith to help be foundational pieces, but they didn't fit in as seemlessly as expected and were shipped back out midway through the season.
They also already had another star on the roster, Arike Ogunbowale, who averaged a career low in points despite being a four-time All-Star. She's one of many people on the roster set to be a free agent this offseason, and there's no bigger decision to make this offseason for the Wings than what to do with Ogunbowale. Do they let her walk? Or do they re-sign her and hope a second year can be a more fruitful partnership?
Fair or Not, the Wings Rebuilding is Part of Bueckers' Legacy
Bueckers had a fantastic rookie season, with numbers worthy of someone making an All-WNBA First Team. However, because of the team's lack of success, that may keep her from getting the recognition she deserves on the All-WNBA teams, as voters like to reward players on successful teams.
If Bueckers can't help the Wings turn it around, that will directly impact her ability to win MVP awards, and, most importantly for Bueckers, contend for championships. She has only ever won at whatever level of basketball she has competed in, as she won a championship at UConn, won a state championship in high school as a junior (senior season championship was canceled due to COVID-19), and has won gold at every international event she has competed in thus far.
