Dallas Wings On SI

Wings Star Paige Bueckers Answers Burning Question UConn WBB Fans Have This Season

Paige Bueckers set the record straight about this year's UConn WBB team vs. last year's national title-winning team, which Bueckers was part of.

Zain Bando

Aug 24, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts against the Golden State Valkyries during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Aug 24, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts against the Golden State Valkyries during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Paige Bueckers is rounding the corner before her second WNBA season with the Dallas Wings, but that isn't to say she doesn't still keep tabs on her former college team, the UConn Huskies. The Huskies have a 22-game winning streak thus far this season in the post-Bueckers era.

Bueckers was recently asked about this year's team and whether last year's group would still stack up in regard to who the better team is.

Paige Bueckers Gives Verdict About Last Two UConn WBB Teams

Paige Bueckers comes in for a high-five with Geno Auriemma.
Apr 6, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UConn Huskies coach Geno Auriemma (left) and guard Paige Bueckers (right) embrace in the fourth quarter during the national championship of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I’m gonna say this year or last year’s team," Bueckers said. "But the dominance that they have shown this year is insane, it’s crazy. It’s funny, ’cause me and Kaitlyn [Chen] had a conversation like, ‘Do they even miss us? Was our presence even felt?’ It was crazy just to see how dominant they are this year. But I’m definitely gonna have to go last year.”

READ MORE: Why Paige Bueckers Could Be Better Than Caitlin Clark Next Season

Bueckers' answer is unsurprising, especially considering she went out a champion with a 37-3 record that culminated in a Big East conference title to go alongside a memorable NCAA Tournament run that saw the Huskies beat the likes of the Oklahoma Sooners, USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins, and South Carolina Gamecocks to win their 12th title overall.

Now, Bueckers is trying to change the culture in Dallas with a new coach, Jose Fernandez, and wants to bring a similar championship mindset to the team's new regime.

I am very excited," Bueckers told Dallas Wings On SI last November. "I competed against him a couple times in college and his team was always a tough competitor. He is highly regarded by people who really know basketball, so I’m looking forward to working with him.

With the Wings' schedule already released, the time to buy into their turnaround efforts is now, Bueckers, too, proclaimed.

"We are all extremely invested in the success of our team, and really care about each other and the community," Bueckers also told On SI. "We have a great young core and amazing pieces to build around. We all approach the game in the right way – prioritizing the right things and wanting to build this thing the right way with the right people."

With the season still in limbo despite a significant update Friday, Bueckers continues to carry on in the Unrivaled league as a potential MVP candidate for Breeze BC. It's a unique time for women's basketball, and Bueckers appears to be embracing all of it.

READ MORE: Paige Bueckers, Dallas Wings to Get Early Look From Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever

Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.

More Dallas Wings News

Published |Modified
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer & columnist for Gameday Media's MMA Knockout, expanding his portfolio as a Staff Writer for Dallas Wings On SI with previous in-network contributions around the echosystem. Outside of covering fights, Bando's background includes Big Ten football and men's basketball with leans toward Illinois and Northwestern with a broader league view for bylines including The Sporting News, FanSided, Men's Journal and others since 2019. Bando can be reached at zainbando99@gmail.com or via his social media accounts @zainbando99.

Home/Paige Bueckers