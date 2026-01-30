Wings Star Paige Bueckers Answers Burning Question UConn WBB Fans Have This Season
Paige Bueckers is rounding the corner before her second WNBA season with the Dallas Wings, but that isn't to say she doesn't still keep tabs on her former college team, the UConn Huskies. The Huskies have a 22-game winning streak thus far this season in the post-Bueckers era.
Bueckers was recently asked about this year's team and whether last year's group would still stack up in regard to who the better team is.
Paige Bueckers Gives Verdict About Last Two UConn WBB Teams
"I’m gonna say this year or last year’s team," Bueckers said. "But the dominance that they have shown this year is insane, it’s crazy. It’s funny, ’cause me and Kaitlyn [Chen] had a conversation like, ‘Do they even miss us? Was our presence even felt?’ It was crazy just to see how dominant they are this year. But I’m definitely gonna have to go last year.”
Bueckers' answer is unsurprising, especially considering she went out a champion with a 37-3 record that culminated in a Big East conference title to go alongside a memorable NCAA Tournament run that saw the Huskies beat the likes of the Oklahoma Sooners, USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins, and South Carolina Gamecocks to win their 12th title overall.
Now, Bueckers is trying to change the culture in Dallas with a new coach, Jose Fernandez, and wants to bring a similar championship mindset to the team's new regime.
I am very excited," Bueckers told Dallas Wings On SI last November. "I competed against him a couple times in college and his team was always a tough competitor. He is highly regarded by people who really know basketball, so I’m looking forward to working with him.
With the Wings' schedule already released, the time to buy into their turnaround efforts is now, Bueckers, too, proclaimed.
"We are all extremely invested in the success of our team, and really care about each other and the community," Bueckers also told On SI. "We have a great young core and amazing pieces to build around. We all approach the game in the right way – prioritizing the right things and wanting to build this thing the right way with the right people."
With the season still in limbo despite a significant update Friday, Bueckers continues to carry on in the Unrivaled league as a potential MVP candidate for Breeze BC. It's a unique time for women's basketball, and Bueckers appears to be embracing all of it.
