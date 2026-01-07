Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers makes surprising statement after Unrivaled debut
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers is recovering after her Unrivaled debut, where she scored 24 points in a win with Breeze BC against Phantom BC.
Bueckers has a full season of the WNBA on her belt, and now she's getting to dip her toes into Unrivaled, the biggest three-on-three organization for women's basketball in the world. Bueckers spoke about the differences between the two leagues in an interview with TV analyst and basketball legend Candace Parker.
“We all know that the [WNBA] is physical, but Unrivaled I feel is even more physical than that. And then not being able to have help side, you're basically on an island. So at points, you're gonna have to be okay with getting cooked," Bueckers said h/t Clutch Points.
Bueckers makes bold claim on WNBA, Unrivaled
Bueckers is figuring out the difference between the two leagues, but at the end of the day, basketball is basketball.
She was able to score 24 points while dishing out six assists and grabbing five rebounds. She shot 7 of 15 from the floor, making an impact for Breeze BC. Her teammates also shined as Rickea Jackson scored 16 points and grabbed five rebounds while ast year's number two overall pick Dominique Malonga notched a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds.
Bueckers isn't the only Wings player participating in this season of Unrivaled. Arike Ogunbowale scored 12 points for Mist BC, while Li Yueru had three points for the team. Maddy Segrist also led Laces BC to a victory, where she scored six points and grabbed five rebounds.
Unrivaled's second round of games will take place this weekend with Vinyl taking on Rose and Breeze facing off against Hive on Friday. On Saturday, the Lunar Owls will face Phantom while the Laces will take on Mist BC. Games can be watched on TNT and Tru TV or streamed on HBO Max.
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.