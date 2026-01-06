Wings star Paige Bueckers impresses in Unrivaled debut
Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers made her debut in the Unrivaled League on Monday night, and she left quite the impression. Her team, Breeze BC, beat Phantom BC 69-62, as Bueckers put up a game high 24 points, adding in 6 assists, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals, shooting 7/15 from the floor, 1/2 from three, and 5/5 from the free-throw line.
Joining her in that win as the major difference were Rickea Jackson (16 points, 5 rebounds) and Dominique Malonga (15 points, 14 rebounds). Kate Martin also had a decent game off the bench, scoring 8 points, while Cam Brink had two blocks as well. The impressive part about Bueckers' performance was that she had no turnovers.
Phantom was led in scoring by Tiffany Hayes, who had 20 points, 2 steals, and 2 blocks. Aliyah Boston wasn't far behind with 18 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists. Kelsey Plum had an all-around solid game with 12 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists.
Paige Bueckers' next game will be on Friday against Hive BC, who doesn't have any Wings players.
How Did Other Dallas Wings Perform On Night 1 of Unrivaled?
The Dallas Wings have four total players actively on teams, and the head coach of Rose BC, Nola Henry, was an assistant for the Wings last year. It's unknown if she'll be back on staff next year after head coach Chris Koclanes was fired, but new coach Jose Fernandez has said he's in the process of filling out his staff.
Henry led Rose to an 80-60 win over the Lunar Owls, who are having to play without Napheesa Collier after it was announced that she was having surgery on both ankles.
In the first game of the season, Mist BC took down Hive BC 72-56, and Mist has two Wings players. Arike Ogunbowale came off the bench for 12 points on just 5/15 shooting, while Li Yueru also came off the bench for 3 points, 5 rebounds, and a block. Allisha Gray led the way for Mist with 21 points and 7 rebounds.
Maddy Siegrist completed the perfect day for the Wings, as her Laces BC took down Vinyl 58-42. Siegrist came off the bench to put up 6 points and 5 rebounds. Brittney Sykes led Laces in scoring with 19 points.
