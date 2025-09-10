WNBA star Paige Bueckers reveals reason for why she looks up to Kyrie Irving
Dallas Wings rookie sensation Paige Bueckers has long been a fan of Mavericks star Kyrie Irving, and now she's playing professionally in the same city as him. Irving even went to a Wings game in June, which was a cool moment for Bueckers.
In a recent interview with People magazine, she revealed where her love for Irving as a player and person comes from.
"He’s been my player growing up and I'd always looked up to him and he has just like a really unique journey and story,” Bueckers said. “And I feel like he's misunderstood sometimes. And for me, it was like for him to still be authentically himself and not care about other people's opinion, like that's something that I really admired growing up."
Bueckers put on a show for the game Irving attended, a 94-86 loss to the Indiana Fever. That game had been moved to the American Airlines Center, the home of the Mavericks, in anticipation of the Caitlin Clark mania, but she ended up not playing in that game due to the groin injury that has limited her to 13 games this season.
Despite losing the game, Bueckers put up 27 points, 6 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks. Unfortunately, that wasn't enough to overcome 32 points from Kelsey Mitchell and 21 points from Aliyah Boston, as Bueckers didn't have too much help from her teammates.
Paige Bueckers Has Been a Longtime Fan of Kyrie Irving
When Bueckers was first drafted, she called Irving out saying she wanted to see him at a game.
"I would like to see Kyrie at a game, for sure," she said during her introductory press conference. "...He's been my favorite player for forever now. So, super excited to be in the same city as him."
Once Irving made good on that by attending the Wings-Fever game in June, they spent time talking after the game on the court and in the back tunnel, and Bueckers even signed a jersey for Irving's daughter.
It's been common for key Mavericks figures to attend Wings games this season. Rookie Cooper Flagg was also at that game in June, icon Dirk Nowitzki has made a few appearances, and head coach Jason Kidd was just at a game a few weeks ago.
