Paige Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale detail Dallas Wings relationship
The Dallas Wings are built in the backcourt with Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale.
Bueckers, the Rookie of the Year, relied a lot on Ogunbowale, a four-time All-Star, throughout the season. Bueckers spoke with Dallas Hoops Journal reporter Grant Afseth about Ogunbowale's guidance throughout the season.
“We’ve grown a lot throughout the entire year, and we have a great relationship where we can talk to each other about anything and help each other be better,” Bueckers told Afseth.
“She’s a great vet to have. I’ve learned a lot from her. She’s been a great support system and embraced me, helping me be my most confident self. So to have these interactions together where we’re interacting with the community and building that way—it’s really fun.”
Ogunbowale embracing veteran leadership role
Bueckers was one of many rookies and young players the Wings relied on throughout the season and Ogunbowale grew to embrace the opportunity.
“It was fun. I mean, I love seeing young talent. I can just remember myself being that young, just having aspirations, loving basketball, loving the sport, being around my teammates,” Ogunbowale told Afseth. “So it’s just cool that I’m in the position now where I can be a role model to them and just give back, be present, talk to them, and help them out. It was a great environment.”
Ogunbowale is a potential trade candidate for the Wings given her value and where the team is heading over the next couple of years. However, Ogunbowale could be a valuable asset to the Wings even if they aren't a championship contender.
The Wings are going to need a steady hand on the court and Ogunbowale could be that. While the former Notre Dame star struggled at times during the season, she is still someone the Wings should build around in hopes of returning to the playoffs in a year or two.
