Wings top prospect Lauren Betts continues to shine in senior collegiate season
The Dallas Wings are keeping their eye on the top prospects for the 2026 WNBA draft, including UCLA center Lauren Betts.
Betts' numbers have not been as strong as they were last season, but she is still one of the best centers in college basketball. Betts is averaging 16.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for the Bruins so far this season. UCLA guard Kiki Rice spoke about how playing with Betts changes the team.
"Yeah, I mean, playing with Lauren has been one of the best parts of being at UCLA. I mean, I just think being able to play with a great big like her, like not many people in college get the opportunity to do that. And I think just the ability to. Read off Lauren to learn how to play with each other, how to make her look as best as she can, and support her and help her grow," Rice said via UCLA Bruins On SI contributor Andrew L. Ferguson Jr.
Betts brings more than just box score numbers
Betts is someone that can change the game on both ends of the floor, especially on defense with her 6-7 frame. The team is far different and better with her on it, so that's the type of impact she could bring to the Bruins if she were to be drafted to the team.
Betts is also consistently working on her game. Recently, she emphasized the need of defending without fouling, which will be key to her game in the WNBA.
"Well, knock on wood, I've never fouled out of a game. So that's something that I can continue to pride myself on," Betts said via Ferguson.
"But yeah, I think the coaches trust me that I'm going to, you know, just make sure I'm smart with that, but obviously yeah. Wish I didn't foul that many times, but yeah, I think just throughout the second half, just trying to stay aggressive and play my game, and not let the fouls get to my head. Just continuing to lead defensively, but also just playing smart. But yeah, I don't really care how many fouls I have— I'm gonna continue to play aggressively."
Betts is expected to be one of the first names called when the WNBA Draft is scheduled to take place in April at the conclusion of the college basketball season.
