What Lauren Betts, Kiki Rice Said Following UCLA Win

The Bruins were able to take down the nation’s top-ranked defense in Minnesota, powered by standout performances from Lauren Betts and Kiki Rice, who consistently broke down an elite unit on both ends of the floor. Here is what they had to say:

How the Gameplan Influenced Kiki Rice's Big Game

Kiki Rice has a monster game on her birthday, scoring a season high 25 points on 8-9 shooting. Without this level of production and efficiency, the Bruins could have found themselves in a big hole. Thankfully, Rice was able to take full advantage of the gameplan.

"Yeah, I mean, I knew that they would— we felt like part of the game plan was really putting their fives in ball screens. And, you know, I really work on my pull-up a lot, and that's something that is— created by our fives and our bigs because they send so much attention to Lauren and our other forwards. So just putting them in ball screens, knowing that they're going to stay pretty long, and just getting around those hedges and everything, I felt like it was a game plan that I could really do well in." Kiki Rice

How Lauren Betts Counters Defensive Pressure

As the Bruins' No.1 threat it can be inferred that Lauren Betts will get a lot of attention in the paint, and rightfully so. However, in a team so talented, she is confident that her ability to garner attention will allow opportunities for guards like Rice to take over.

"Yeah, I think just continuing to work on getting deep seals and just staying aggressive— I think that's something that Kiki talks to me about and the coaches throughout the entire game. And also, if I do get deep seals and they don't happen to get the ball to me, that creates driving lanes for the guards. So just creating any type of situation where I can get my teammates over. Open and get good shots is what I try to do offensively. But yeah, I mean, if they're going to send like two, three people at me, it just creates such good opportunities for the guards" Lauren Betts

Rice on How Lauren Betts Makes Her Better

Lauren Betts ' presence on the court simply cannot be replicated, and in turn has allowed Rice to grow in her game as a guard. This impact could and most likley lead the Bruins to a national title if they play their cards right. Here is what Rice had to say about this dynamic.

Yeah, I mean, playing with Lauren has been one of the best parts of being at UCLA. I mean, I just think being able to play with a great big like her, like not many people in college get the opportunity to do that. And I think just the ability to. Read off Lauren to learn how to play with each other, how to make her look as best as she can, and support her and help her grow. Kiki Rice

Lauren Betts on Foul Trouble

While Betts does pose a huge threat offensively, it is really her defense that makes her so impactful. However, her aggressiveness got her into foul trouble when she recieved her third foul early in third-quarter. But it is clear that fouls will not deter Betts from playing her best.

"Well, knock on wood, I've never fouled out of a game. So that's something that I can continue to pride myself on. But yeah, I think the coaches trust me that I'm going to, you know, just make sure I'm smart with that, but obviously yeah. Wish I didn't foul that many times, but yeah, I think just throughout the second half, just trying to stay aggressive and play my game, and not let the fouls get to my head. Just continuing to lead defensively, but also just playing smart. But yeah, I don't really care how many fouls I have— I'm gonna continue to play aggressively." Lauren Betts

