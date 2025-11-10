Early check-in on Dallas Wings' top prospects after first week of college basketball
The Dallas Wings are expected to have a high pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, so they are keeping an eye on the top prospects in college basketball after their first week of the season.
Here's a look at the top three prospects the Wings could draft and how they have performed at the start of the season.
Lauren Betts, UCLA center
Betts has been viewed by many as the top pick for the Wings if they were to get the No. 1 overall pick. At 6-7, her length and ability to crash the glass could help the Wings tremendously in the frontcourt.
In her first two games with UCLA this season, Betts is averaging 16.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Those aren't bad numbers, but it is slightly lower than what she was able to produce as a junior last season.
That isn't a reason to panic, however, because she is not playing as much as she could in the early part of the season. Once Big Ten play starts, expect Betts to play and achieve more.
Azzi Fudd, UConn shooting guard
Fudd is taking on a larger role as a creator for the Huskies with her former teammate Paige Bueckers now playing with the Wings. She is averaging four assists per game over the course of the first two contests of the season as opposed to 1.8 from a year ago.
This season will test Fudd's abilities to be a creator, which should help her in the WNBA whether she's playing next to Bueckers with the Wings or not.
Olivia Miles, TCU point guard
If the Wings were to fall to No. 3 in the lottery, Miles might be the pick for the team. Even though she and Bueckers play the same position, Miles was projected to be the No. 2 overall pick behind Bueckers in last year's draft.
The Wings might think her talent is too high to not take her if Betts and Fudd are off the board by the time they are on the clock.
Miles transferred to TCU after five seasons at Notre Dame and is averaging 19 points and 7.5 assists per game so far with the Horned Frogs.
