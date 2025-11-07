Jose Fernandez has daunting task, but he is ready for Dallas Wings job
The Dallas Wings are welcoming Jose Fernandez as their new head coach, hoping he can spark a turnaround for the franchise.
It's a daunting task, especially with the pressure of coaching last year's No. 1 overall pick and Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers, but Fernandez is one of the best in the world in the profession and can take on the responsibility.
“A lot of people were scared of this job,” Fernandez said h/t Mavs Moneyball contributor Matt Martinez. “I wasn’t scared. There’s a lot of pressure here, but pressure is a privilege. You have to be calm under pressure and under chaos in this position. I look forward to bringing a level of championship excellence in everything we do.”
Fernandez has tall task with Wings
Luckily for Fernandez, he has full support from general manager Curt Miller, who had kind words for his new head coach.
“This job isn't for everybody. This job is a tough job. The scrutiny that comes with the Dallas [Wings] job scares some people. It motivated Jose," Fernandez said h/t Martinez.
Fernandez comes to the Wings after spending 25 years molding and growing the South Florida Bulls program. His experience in Tampa made him one of the most respected coaches in the entire sport, giving the Wings someone they can count on him for the future.
Fernandez will be tasked with taking the Wings from a 10-win squad like they were in 2025 to a WNBA champion someday, which will only become more difficult as the league grows in size and talent. If Fernandez can have the right pulse on the team, which he has demonstrated in the past, the Wings should be in good hands for a long time.
Fernandez will use the next several months to prepare for the WNBA season, which is scheduled to begin in May.
