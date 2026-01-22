Five Most Important Games on Wings Schedule
The Dallas Wings are circling dates on their calendar after the league revealed their schedule for the 2026 WNBA season.
The team has several games worth circling and looking out for, but five stood out in particular. Here's a look at the biggest games on the schedule for the upcoming season.
READ MORE: Caitlin Clark, Fever Will Face Paige Bueckers' Wings in Season Opener
Saturday, May 9 at Indiana Fever
The Wings begin their season on the road as they take on Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. Clark only appeared in one of the four meetings between the two teams last season, so this would only mark the second official meeting between Bueckers' and Clark since the two arrived in the WNBA.
With the two biggest rising stars in the league facing off against each other, this should certainly get fans hyped about the start of the season.
Monday, June 1 vs. Seattle Storm
The Wings host the Storm to start the month of June, which is also the beginning of the WNBA's Commissioner's Cup.
The Wings will play seven games at the start of the month. Those games will count towards the league's in-season tournament. Other opponents on the docket for the Commissioner's Cup include the Los Angeles Sparks, Minnesota Lynx, Phoenix Mercury, Portland Fire, Las Vegas Aces, and Golden State Valkyries.
Saturday, June 13 at Portland Fire
One of those Commissioner's Cup games comes against the expansion Portland Fire, who are making a return to the league as an expansion franchise after over two decades of absence after folding following the 2002 season. The Fire are one of two expansion teams entering the WNBA this season.
Sunday, July 5 at Toronto Tempo
The other expansion team is the Toronto Tempo, who will host the Wings for their first game outside of the United States in franchise history. The Tempo are led by Sandy Brondello, who was the finalist for the team's head coaching position. However, that job eventually went to Jose Fernandez.
Wednesday, September 23 at Seattle Storm
The team concludes its regular season against the Storm at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. This could be a big game for the Wings if they are among the teams fighting for one of the final playoff spots in the league.
READ MORE: Analyst makes bold Paige Bueckers prediction that should please Dallas Wings fans
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.