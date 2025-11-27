Former WNBA award winner pushes Dallas Wings to pair Paige Bueckers with Azzi Fudd
For the second year in a row, the Dallas Wings will have the first overall pick. They won Sunday's 2026 draft lottery after entering the day with the highest odds of doing so. They selected Paige Bueckers in last year's draft, which was the obvious selection, but there doesn't seem to be an obvious choice at the top of the 2026 Draft.
A case can be made for a few different players. UCLA's Lauren Betts has the size at 6'7" to be an all-time great interior defender. Spain's Awa Fam has the athleticism and potential to be a very impactful big. And Azzi Fudd is an incredible shooter. All three would fill massive holes on the roster.
After the Wings won the first pick on Sunday, ESPN's Chiney Ogwumike, a former first overall pick and Rookie of the Year winner, made the case for Dallas to select UConn's Fudd.
“With the number one pick still being up for grabs, that situation being fluid, one thing that translates in the WNBA is shooting,” Ogwumike said. “I would not be surprised if Azzi Fudd is the number one pick. She’s someone that’s leading them in scoring so far and has had multiple games with multiple threes. So she’s a shooter, and that’s good... They should shoot their shot at that. One of the best, if not the best shooter in the draft."
What Makes Azzi Fudd a Candidate for the First Pick
The Dallas Wings were one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the WNBA last year, finishing second-to-last in team three-point percentage at 30.4%, just 0.2% ahead of the worst team, the Connecticut Sun. Azzi Fudd could single-handedly change that.
Fudd is currently shooting a ridiculous 54.8% from three on nearly six attempts per game while averaging 21 PPG, which leads women's college basketball. As Ogwumike mentioned, shooting usually translates to the next level, and the Wings need to surround Paige Bueckers with more shooting so she has more space to operate on drives.
It also helps that Bueckers and Fudd have plenty of chemistry, as they're currently dating. They also won a national championship at UConn together, showing that they can have success on the floor. They're probably going to cater around Bueckers for the next decade or so anyway, so if she really pushes for the team to select Fudd, it may not be the worst idea.
