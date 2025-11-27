Why Azzi Fudd is favorite for Dallas Wings' No. 1 overall pick
The Dallas Wings are mulling their options for what to do with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft.
There are a few players they will keep an eye on during the college basketball season, including UConn guard Azzi Fudd, who was listed as the top selection in USA Today writer Meghan L. Hall's recent mock draft.
"Fudd is one of the most electric shooters in all of college basketball," Hall wrote. "The UConn star has a silky smooth release and is most known for her ability to inflict pain from beyond the arc on opposing defenses.
"To that notion, she's currently shooting over 50% from 3-point range this season. Her ability to space the floor and attack the perimeter would dramatically help a team that ranked 11th in made 3-pointers last season. What's more, she's an underrated three-level scorer who can create and be a willing defender."
Fudd goes No. 1 to Wings in mock draft
Any team will be lucky to add Fudd's talent to the mix, especially the Wings, who also have Paige Bueckers in the backcourt. Bueckers and Fudd played "Batman and Robin" for UConn last season when they won the national championship, so they should be in position to work towards that in the WNBA if they were to team up there as well.
The Wings may prefer to get a big to complement Bueckers, which would lean to them selecting Betts or Fam, but the team may be completely different after free agency.
There will be clues along the way between now and the draft that will suggest where the Wings are thinking, but for now, Fudd appears to be a very likely possibility for Dallas with the No. 1 overall pick.
The Wings will be on the clock for the WNBA Draft in April.
