Geno Auriemma breaks silence on Wings star Paige Bueckers' Team USA invite
UConn Huskies women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma has paid close attention to Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers' WNBA career and has been supportive of her career thus far.
Bueckers accepted an invite to Team USA's camp in December and Auriemma was recently asked to comment on her way-too-early success so far.
“I believe the first step is to get invited," Auriemma said. "So, that’s number one. So, that’s happened.” He added that understanding the expectations once she arrives will come naturally to her, explaining, “Whatever you need her to do, she’s going to do it.”
Auriemma added that Bueckers' level of self-confidence is only going to pay off in a big way.
“I can handle myself in this level of competition, and I can be what my team needs me to be," Auriemma said of Bueckers.
Paige Bueckers Sends WNBA Gratitude Message
Bueckers will be fine, according to Auriemma, with the absence of Sue Bird.
“Since Sue retired, there really hasn’t been a clear-cut ‘here’s the successor.,” Auriemma said.
"Maybe she’s too young. I don’t know. Or maybe she’s ready. I don’t know. But I do know she has all the things that she needs.”
Bueckers has yet to talk about the Team USA invite at length, but previously said she has become comfortable with the transition from college to the WNBA in an end-of-season Instagram post following her WNBA Rookie of the Year campaign.
"Thank you God for an amazing rookie year," Bueckers wrote. "Process over results. Unconditional joy and gratitude, so much to be thankful for. Love my squad, they all deserve Teammates of the Year in my book, nothing is possible without them. Now let’s keep on keeping on. Go wings!"
Bueckers is clearly enjoying her career so far and he's taking a one step at a time. It's also obvious that she is in no rush to take major️ risks as she still has so much potential around her. In addition to that, she recognizes that using her fame and fortune for Goode is only going to elevate her a greater height. By joining Team USA, this gives her a wake up on a lot of her competition as competing at the highest level is something that she has always strived to do and is currently achieving.
Next season still has plenty of question marks, but another obvious thing is that the sky is the limit for how good she could become. And ultimately, as long as she is in Dallas, they will be a viable asset to the league.
