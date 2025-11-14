Has Arike Ogunbowale played final game with Dallas Wings?
The Dallas Wings are being faced with a big decision going into free agency this winter.
Arike Ogunbowale, the team's No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft, is a free agent and could be looking to sign with another team for the 2026 campaign. Sporting News writer Jeremy Beren questions whether or not the Wings will bring Ogunbowale back into the fold.
"In 2025, Ogunbowale missed 15 games through injury and did not play after Aug. 10. She shot a career-worst 36.4 percent from the field and averaged a career-low 15.5 points per game. She turns 29 in March and earned a salary ($249,032) just below the league's supermax. The fact that the Wings have hired another head coach -- the franchise's fourth in five years -- muddies the waters even further," Beren wrote.
"Betting on an Ogunbowale bounce-back could be worth it for Dallas, especially given Bueckers' adaptability and comfort as a facilitator. Wings general manager Curt Miller, too, has indicated that he wants to engage with Ogunbowale on a new contract in the spring. After all, Dallas is still in a rebuild and lacks experienced players. Letting Ogunbowale leave for nothing, after missing out on a chance to acquire players or draft capital in return, would be something of a head-scratcher."
Ogunbowale could fly away from Wings
The Wings need some veterans to rely on during the rebuild, especially with a new head coach putting his stamp on the franchise. Ogunbowale could be that for the Wings, especially given her chemistry with the team already.
It's clear that Ogunbowale's numbers took a dip once she started playing alongside Paige Bueckers, so she might be looking for another team where she can spread her wings, like the expansion Toronto Tempo or Portland Fire, but she has expressed a desire to remain with the team.
There are a lot of factors going into Ogunbowale's free agency, but it's clear that her return to the Wings is far from a guarantee.
