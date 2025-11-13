Paige Bueckers' schedule for Unrivaled debut revealed
Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers will be playing in the Unrivaled League for the first time at the start of 2026. She is an investor in the league, but she wasn't able to play in it last year due to still being at UConn. But she's healthy and ready to participate in the league this year.
The Unrivaled League selected their teams last week, with Bueckers being the first overall pick once again, but they've now revealed the full schedule. It's a 14-game slate, which is enough for every team to play twice, with no back-to-backs, and time built in for a one-on-one tournament in February as an All-Star Break of sorts. It actually coincides with the NBA's All-Star Break, too.
Bueckers is a part of Breeze BC, who is in its first season as an "expansion" team. Joining Bueckers on the team is Rickea Jackson, Dominique Malonga, Aari McDonald, Kate Martin, and Cameron Brink.
They will start their season on January 5th against Phantom BC, and end it on February 27th against Laces BC. Here is a brief look at Bueckers' full schedule, including the channel they'll be broadcast on. All of these games for the Breeze will be in Miami, Florida, unless noted otherwise.
January 5th, vs Phantom BC, 9:15 p.m. EST, TNT/TruTV
January 9th, at Hive BC, 845 p.m. EST, TNT/TruTV
January 11th, vs Rose BC, 7:30 p.m. EST, TruTV
January 17th, at Vinyl BC, 8:45 p.m. EST, TruTV
January 19th, at Mist BC, 8 p.m. EST, TNT/TruTV
January 24th, vs Lunar Owls BC, 7:30 p.m. EST, TruTV
January 26th, vs Laces BC, 8:45 p.m. EST, TNT/TruTV
January 30th, at Phantom BC, 7:30 p.m. EST, TNT/TruTV, Philadelphia, PA
February 1st, at Rose BC, 8:45 p.m. EST, TruTV
February 6th, vs Hive BC, 7:30 p.m.EST, TNT/TruTV
February 17th, at Lunar Owls BC, 8:45 p.m. EST, TNT/TruTV
February 21st, vs Vinyl BC, 8 p.m. EST, TruTV
February 23rd, vs Mist BC, 8:45 pm. EST, TNT/TruTV
February 27th, at Laces BC, 7:30 p.m. EST, TNT/TruTV
Other Dallas Wings in Unrivaled
Paige Bueckers is one of four Wings participating in the Unrivaled League this year. Arike Ogunbowale and Li Yueru are both on Mist BC, and Maddy Siegrist is playing for Laces BC. They also have Nola Henry, who was an assistant coach for the Wings last year, as the head coach of Rose BC, and she led them to the championship last year.
Aziaha James and Haley Jones will also participate as part of the developmental pool.
