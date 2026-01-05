How to Watch: Paige Bueckers, other Dallas Wings in Unrivaled's Season 2 Debut
Season 2 of the Unrivaled League will be getting underway officially on Monday night, as two games are on the schedule. One of those games includes the Unrivaled debut of star Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers. She's fresh off winning WNBA Rookie of the Year, and now she'll get her chance to play in the league she invested in. She didn't get to play last year since she was still at UConn.
There will be four Unrivaled Games on Monday, meaning you'll be able to watch every member of the Dallas Wings who are playing in the League. Here's every team each Wing is playing on, who they're playing against, and how to watch each game.
Monday, 1 p.m. EST: Mist BC vs Hive BC, TruTV
Arike Ogunbowale and Li Yueru, who are both set to be free agents, are playing for Mist BC. They have the first matchup of the season against Hive BC, who don't have any Wings players, but they do have a few premier talents like Kelsey Mitchell and Sonia Citron, who finished 2nd in Rookie of the Year voting this year.
Monday, 2:15 p.m. EST: Laces vs Vinyl, TruTV
Maddy Siegrist, coming off her breakout third season in the WNBA, will be competing for Laces BC in Unrivaled this year. She's playing on a talented team with players such as Alyssa Thomas and Jackie Young. Their first game will be against Vinyl BC, who does not have any Wings players, but they do have talent such as Brittney Griner and Rhyne Howard.
Monday, 8 p.m. EST: Lunar Owls vs Rose, TNT
Neither Rose or the Lunar Owls have any players from the Wings, but Rose BC is coached by Nola Henry, who was an assistant coach for the Wings last year. Some fans wanted her to be the new head coach of the Wings before they decided to hire Jose Fernandez.
Monday, 9:15 p.m. EST: Breeze BC vs Phantom BC, TNT
Paige Bueckers will be making her official Unrivaled debut on the expansion team Breeze BC, playing with Rickea Jackson, Cam Brink, and other talented players. They're a real threat to win the championship this year. They'll play against Phantom BC, who doesn't have any Wings players, but they do have players such as Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Plum.
