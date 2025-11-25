Making the case for Wings to pair Paige Bueckers with talented athlete in 2026 Draft
The Dallas Wings officially have the first overall pick for the 2026 WNBA Draft after winning Sunday night's draft lottery, giving them the first pick in back-to-back drafts. There's no surefire prospect guaranteed to go first overall as there have been in the past few drafts, like with Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark, so the Wings have a few options.
Dallas needs pretty much everything, which can have them going a few different directions next April. Sabreena Merchant of The Athletic has the Wings selecting Awa Fam, a talented 19-year-old center out of Spain.
"The foreign frontcourt revolution is upon us. After Dominique Malonga in 2025, here comes Fam, 19. The Spanish center is an excellent athlete and so smooth in the half court," Merchant wrote. "She explodes on rolls to the basket and has a great feel for how to move off the ball, which includes quick passing while stationary and when cutting. She protects the basket well and can stick with guards on switches. You watch her mirror a smaller player’s drive to the basket and wonder how opponents ever thought they could get a shot attempt past her. Fam doesn’t seem to have a shooting touch beyond the paint, but she is so advanced already at her age that it’s hard to believe she won’t get there.
"Fam isn’t exactly on the same timeline as Bueckers, but the Wings don’t plan on being in the lottery again for a long time. Cash in on the lottery ticket now, and surround Bueckers with some veterans in free agency."
Fans Want Azzi Fudd in Dallas with Paige Bueckers
As soon as it was official that the Wings had won the draft lottery, many fans were clamoring for the team to take Azzi Fudd, a sharpshooting guard from UConn who also happens to be Bueckers' girlfriend. And Fudd would solve some issues for the Wings, as she's shooting a ridiculous 54.8% from deep through the first six games of the season, and she's doing it on 7 attempts per game.
The Wings had the second worst three-point percentage last year, and one of their many priorities this offseason is to put some shooting and spacing around Paige Bueckers, who is a superstar talent. Across their entire roster, they only had four players shoot better than 35% from three, and only two of them (Li Yueru and JJ Quinerly) played more than 20 games. And even Quinerly only attempted about 1.5 threes per game.
Dallas can solve a lot of issues in free agency, and how they use their cap space will likely point to where they'll lean in the draft.
