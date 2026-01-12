New mock draft gives Dallas Wings a co-star for Paige Bueckers
The Dallas Wings and the rest of the WNBA are in the middle of a lockout, but both the owners and players are expecting to have a deal done before the start of the season in May.
This means the WNBA Draft should take place soon and the Wings have the No. 1 overall pick. Swish Appeal writer Eric Nemchock believes the Wings should select Spanish forward Awa Fam with the top selection.
"The world is once again the Wings’ oyster with their second-straight No.1 pick, but unlike last year, there’s no blindingly obvious selection for them to make with it, at least not yet," Nemchock wrote.
"That being said, Fam has a strong argument for being one of the first players off the board: She’s exceptionally skilled in the low post, has remarkable touch and vision as a passer and runs the floor better than most at her position.
"Fam is only 19 years old, so she still has a lot of growing to do, but playing alongside Paige Bueckers would help her development immensely, and drafting her would give the Wings one of the most talented young guard/center tandems in the WNBA. As a bonus, new Wings coach Jose Fernandez has a strong track record of working with international players from his time at South Florida, and he’d love the opportunity to tutor one of the brightest talents in Europe."
Fam projected to be Wings' top pick
The Spanish teenager's potential might be too much to ignore for the Wings, who could try to add a top-tier center to play off of Paige Bueckers.
If the Wings nail this pick, it could be their ticket towards earning the first championship for the franchise since they were the Detroit Shock nearly 20 years ago.
That's why they have to consider the possibility of Fam becoming one of the best bigs in the sport and how much that could add value to the current core the Wings have.
