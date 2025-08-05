Paige Bueckers, Dallas Wings continue to crash in latest WNBA power rankings
The Dallas Wings are just 2-4 since the WNBA All-Star Break, further cementing their status as a cellar-dweller in the league.
Women's Fastbreak On SI contributor Rosalina Lee conducted a recent power rankings where the Wings clocked in at No. 11 out of 13.
"Though having come a long way since the beginning of the season, the Wings are still struggling to seal victories this season. After a shocking win, to say the least, over the Liberty, the Wings had a hard-fought loss to the Atlanta Dream on July 30, and were comfortably beat by Indiana August 1. They made a midseason trade which sent guard DiJonai Carrington to Minnesota and acquired Diamond Miller. It looks like Wings GM Curt Miller is building for the future," Lee wrote.
Wings hoping to salvage season
The only teams that ranked below the Wings were the Connecticut Sun and Chicago Sky, both of whom have been dealt major blows and absences to key contributors.
The Wings are also in that boat, relying on a lot of young players to help get the job done. Luckily for the Wings, they are figuring out their future with Paige Bueckers at the center of it.
The goal for the remainder of the season should be to set a bar for Bueckers to see how far she can develop after just one season. Then, the Wings can plan for what's to come.
The Wings are back in action tonight as they take on the New York Liberty at 6 p.m. CT.
