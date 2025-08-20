Paige Bueckers fans have reaction you’d expect to Sophie Cunningham’s WNBA fine
Dallas Wings rookie guard Paige Bueckers is back to the center of attention again in light of recent events between Bueckers and Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham when the pair faced off against each other with the Wings prevailing 81-80 last Tuesday for their lone win this month.
Even though the game is in the rear-view-mirror, Cunningham's recent episode of the "Show Me Something" podcast raised eyebrows when she revealed the WNBA had cracked the whip again for her comments toward the officiating crew on alledged favoritism toward the former UConn star.
"I’m officially 3-for-3 on being fined by the WNBA," Cunningham said. "They didn’t like my comments on Paige Bueckers. I didn't even say anything bad."
In all fairness to Cunningham, however, she really didn't say much other than to hold the officials accountable for letting both teams play physical on both sides. Nevertheless, though, the WNBA dud what it thought was its due diligence.
Bueckers commented on Cunningham's thoughts from the podcast, taking a more conservative approach to the situation.
"Everyone is entitled to their own unique personal opinion," Bueckers said.
Wings fans flooded to come to both sides of the debate, right or wrong.
"Four free throw attempts is "giving her foul calls?" one user asked. "The haters are working overtime to push the false narrative of the "special whistle."
Another user is of the opinion that Bueckers' "special whistle" traces back to her UConn playing days.
"Not every foul gets you to the line. She had at least three offensive fouls on Cunningham that were either not called or called against Cunningham. She gets a very special whistle," they wrote. "The UConn rainbow whistle."
Another WNBA fan acussed Bueckers of being a league sellout, meaning she is doing everything she can to satisfy the league's desires regarding an eventual Dallas Wings turnaround.
"Don't let this distract you from the fact that Paige Bueckers is the best at selling foul calls because of her excellent acting and flopping skills, which is why she's always injured due to her constant voluntary falling even with the slightest contact from an opponent," the fan wrote.
Regardless of one's opinion, Bueckers is still one of the league's best players with a high liklihood of her winning the WNBA's Rookie of the Year award by season's end.
At the very least, teams are finding ways to beat Dallas even if Bueckers does well statistically. It should count for something.
READ MORE: Latest Arike Ogunbowale injury news has Dallas Wings fans hurting
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.