Dallas Wings On SI

Paige Bueckers fans have reaction you’d expect to Sophie Cunningham’s WNBA fine

Sophie Cunningham was beside herself during the latest episode of the "Show Me Something" podcast

Zain Bando

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images & Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dallas Wings rookie guard Paige Bueckers is back to the center of attention again in light of recent events between Bueckers and Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham when the pair faced off against each other with the Wings prevailing 81-80 last Tuesday for their lone win this month.

Even though the game is in the rear-view-mirror, Cunningham's recent episode of the "Show Me Something" podcast raised eyebrows when she revealed the WNBA had cracked the whip again for her comments toward the officiating crew on alledged favoritism toward the former UConn star.

"I’m officially 3-for-3 on being fined by the WNBA," Cunningham said. "They didn’t like my comments on Paige Bueckers. I didn't even say anything bad."

In all fairness to Cunningham, however, she really didn't say much other than to hold the officials accountable for letting both teams play physical on both sides. Nevertheless, though, the WNBA dud what it thought was its due diligence.

Bueckers commented on Cunningham's thoughts from the podcast, taking a more conservative approach to the situation.

"Everyone is entitled to their own unique personal opinion," Bueckers said.

Wings fans flooded to come to both sides of the debate, right or wrong.

"Four free throw attempts is "giving her foul calls?" one user asked. "The haters are working overtime to push the false narrative of the "special whistle."

Another user is of the opinion that Bueckers' "special whistle" traces back to her UConn playing days.

"Not every foul gets you to the line. She had at least three offensive fouls on Cunningham that were either not called or called against Cunningham. She gets a very special whistle," they wrote. "The UConn rainbow whistle."

Another WNBA fan acussed Bueckers of being a league sellout, meaning she is doing everything she can to satisfy the league's desires regarding an eventual Dallas Wings turnaround.

"Don't let this distract you from the fact that Paige Bueckers is the best at selling foul calls because of her excellent acting and flopping skills, which is why she's always injured due to her constant voluntary falling even with the slightest contact from an opponent," the fan wrote.

Regardless of one's opinion, Bueckers is still one of the league's best players with a high liklihood of her winning the WNBA's Rookie of the Year award by season's end.

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers
Aug 15, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts during the second half against the Los Angeles Sparks at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

At the very least, teams are finding ways to beat Dallas even if Bueckers does well statistically. It should count for something.

READ MORE: Latest Arike Ogunbowale injury news has Dallas Wings fans hurting

Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.

More Dallas Wings News

Published |Modified
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer & columnist for Gameday Media's MMA Knockout, expanding his portfolio as a Staff Writer for Dallas Wings On SI with previous in-network contributions around the echosystem. Outside of covering fights, Bando's background includes Big Ten football and men's basketball with leans toward Illinois and Northwestern with a broader league view for bylines including The Sporting News, FanSided, Men's Journal and others since 2019. Bando can be reached at zainbando99@gmail.com or via his social media accounts @zainbando99.

Home/News